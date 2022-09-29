Mitchells & Butlers - diners to drive growth in 4th quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter like for like sales were up 1.5% compared to the same quarter in 2019, reflecting a 4.1% increase in food sales somewhat offset by a 1% decline in drinks. It was an improvement on 0.9% total growth in the previous quarter.

On an annual basis like for like food sales are up 5.2%, drinks down 4.1%, equating to total growth of 1.1%. Including the impact of pub disposals and Omicron-related closures, revenue was 1.3% lower compared to 2019.

The trend of rising food sales with drinks in decline persisted for the whole year. The pace of decline in drinks slowed consistently across the financial year from a high of 9.1% in the first quarter.

Mitchells notes that inflation in energy, wages and food has now spread to most other areas of the supply chain. Despite energy price caps it expects energy and utility costs to nearly double to £150m over 2019 levels with worse expected next year in spite of an efficiency drive and forward buying for 20% of next year's energy requirement.

The Company had cash of about £160m on top of undrawn borrowing of £150m, and has upgraded or converted circa 10% of its estate this financial year,

The shares fell nearly 2% following the announcement.

Our View

Third Quarter Update (21 July 2022)

Like for like sales rose 0.9% in the third quarter, compared to 2019 levels. That was driven by a 2.9% increase from Food, which was partially offset by a 1.3% decline in Drink. The quarter started strong, but sales fell back toward the end of the period.

Inflationary cost pressures are presenting a 'major challenge' and are expected to persist into the next financial year, putting pressure on medium term margins. In the short term, the outlook remains unchanged.

Phil Urban, CEO, said: ''The trading environment remains very challenging with inflationary costs squeezing consumer discretionary spending and putting pressure on the industry's margins.''

Half Year Results (18 May 2022)

First half revenue of £1.2bn reflects a 1.0% increase in like-for-like (LFL) sales compared to pre-pandemic levels. Sales benefited from the reduced rate of VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks, which has now ended. An increase of 6.9% in LFL food sales was accompanied by a similar sized fall in drinks.

Underlying operating profit of £120 was up from a loss of £124m last year. Inflationary pressures from wages, food and energy continue to present a ''major challenge'' to the sector and are expected to impact margins in the short to medium term.

Total revenue increased from £219m to £1.2bn year-on-year as the hospitality sector benefited from the reopening of sites. The VAT reduction boosted sales by £43m over the period, but the full VAT charge was back in place as of the last week of trading. Following a 1.5% drop in like-for like (LFL) sales over the first quarter, the second saw a 3.8% rise as omicron fears eased.

Volumes declined 10-15%, with sales being driven by premiumisation and increased spend per head.

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 6.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

