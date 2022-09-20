TUI AG - 2022 in line, winter bookings 78% of pre-covid levels

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

At Group level TUI reconfirmed expectations of underlying operating performance to return to significant profitability for the year ending September 2022.

On Markets and Airlines, Summer 2022 now totals 12.9m bookings up 1.4m since the Q3 update at 91% of Summer 2019 levels. The peak months of July and August closed at levels of 94% of summer 2019. The division's expected to be highly profitable despite airport disruptions, with associated costs remaining elevated but improving over Q4.

Average summer prices (ASP) are up 18% at least in part mitigating inflation. Winter prices are up 26% but bookings are 78% of 2018/19 levels with bookings following somewhat of a short-term pattern as consumer demand remains strong.

Hotels & Resorts continues to perform strongly in Q4, with July and August occupancies broadly in line with expectations and average rates above pre-pandemic level. Cruises are recovering well, with bookings higher than 2019, and whilst short-term bookings dominate, TUI 's seeing an improvement in mid-term bookings as consumer confidence returns.

The shares were up nearly 3% following the announcement.

Our view

Third Quarter Results (10 August 2022)

In the period the group operated 82% of capacity with customers at 84% of 2019 levels. The UK and Germany are currently trading particularly well.

Revenue in Hotels & Resorts more than trebled to €259.5m from €74m, as 99% of hotels are now back up and running which improved availability for guests. Occupancy levels were 74%, with the average daily rate increasing 4% to €73. Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, underlying operating profit came in at €100.8m, up from a €70.3m loss.

Cruise revenue of €103.3 was up over €100m on the previous year, which fed into underlying operating profits of €3.4m. The improvements came as key fleets were able to return to operations, with occupancy and rates improving across the board.

The group's tour and activity segment, TUI Musement recorded revenue of €158.6m (2021: €19m). There were 2m excursions sold, up from just 0.2m the previous year. Underlying operating profit was €13.4m, up from losses of €34.7m last year, and ignoring exchange rates.

Markets & Airlines revenue rose €3.3bn to €3.9bn, reflecting more people booking holidays because of pent up demand. Higher costs weren't offset by cost saving, so underlying operating profit at constant currency was negative €143m, although this was still an improvement on 2021 (-€482.7m).

On a nine-month basis, TUI generated free cash flow of €1.6bn, against heavy outflows last year, reflecting improved profits. As at the end of June TUI had net debt of €3.3bn.

TUI key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 5.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

