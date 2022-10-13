easyJet - capacity to be around 80% of pre-pandemic levels

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year losses are due to come in between £190m and £170m. The reported losses include the effect of exchange rates and disruption costs from the third quarter. easyJet said "the impact of Omicron, war in Ukraine and the industry wide issues experienced this summer all affected operational performance during the financial year".

The group expects capacity to be around 83% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of the new financial year. Capacity during peak travel periods, including October half term and Christmas, is said to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

easyJet doesn't intend to pay a final dividend.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Third Quarter Trading Update

In the fourth quarter, easyJet flew 88% of 2019 capacity, and planes were 92% full (this is known as the Load Factor). Capacity improvements reflect increased demand following the easing of restrictions. Passenger numbers rose around 81% to 24.3m.

There has been a "step change" in ancillary revenue - which is non-ticket revenue from things like food and extra legroom seats. Revenue-per-seat has risen 52% beyond 2019 levels. easyJet holidays also contributed to profits in what has been its first full year of operations.

Around 69% of easyJet's fuel costs are hedged for the first half of the new year.

As at the end of September, the group had net debt of around £0.7bn.

