Imperial Brands - buyback announced

Full year trading at Imperial Brands has been in line with expectations, with tobacco net revenue improving in the second half driven by pricing. The return of international travel has led to a return of more normal buying patterns driving volume declines, particularly in Northern Europe.

Imperial sees ''good progress'' in its revamped line of next generation products, led by market share gains in the heated tobacco offerings.

In line with previous guidance, full-year net revenue and underlying operating profit are both expected to grow by around 1%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates.

Management has announced a £1bn share buyback to be completed over the next 12 months.

The shares rose 3.6% following the announcement.

Half Year Results (17 May 2022, ignoring effect of exchange rates)

Half year revenue, excluding duties and the impact of exchange rates, rose 0.3% to £3.5bn. Tobacco revenue rose 0.1% as higher prices were able to offset a 0.7% decline in volumes. Next Generation Products (NGP) reported 8.7% net revenue growth, driven by a strong performance in Europe.

Underlying operating profit rose 2.9% to £1.6bn as NGP losses reduced by 49.9%.

The group remains on track to deliver full-year net revenue growth of around 0-1% and underlying operating profit growth of 1%.

The board announced an interim dividend of 42.54p, 1% higher than last year.

In Europe, revenue fell 2.2% to £1.6bn. That was driven by the unwinding of some favourable conditions seen during lockdowns and the return of travel. The group gained market share in the UK but lost in Germany and Spain. Price increases in the UK and Germany should feed into a better price performance in the second half of the year. NGP revenue rose 44.7%, although that wasn't enough to offset falling tobacco revenue and underlying operating profit fell 7.3% to £671m.

The Americas saw revenue rise 2.2% to £1.2bn, driven by strong cigarette performance in the US despite an overall industry volume decline. NGP revenue dropped 28.1% as competition heats up and discounted prices take their toll. Underling operating profit rose 6.0% to £453m, benefiting from market share gains and lower NGP costs.

Africa, Asia and Australasia saw revenue 3.1% higher to £766m. The group gained market share in the region's key Australian market, aided by the launch of Lambert & Butler as a better value offering. NGP revenue fell to zero, following the exit from underperforming markets in Japan and Russia. Underling operating profit rose 25.8% to £357m.

Distribution posted revenue of £502m, down 0.6%. That comes as strong performance in Iberia was more than offset by weakness in France and Italy. Underlying operating profits grew 1.0% to £119m.

The group realised a charge of £201m over the period relating to the disposal of its Russian business.

Free cash flow for the period came in at £336m, helping net debt reduce by £1.2bn to £9.8bn. The ratio of underling net debt, which excludes lease liabilities, to cash profits (EBITDA) dropped to 2.4 times. The group's on track to reduce that to the lower end of 2.0-2.5 times.

Imperial Brands key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 6.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 10.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

