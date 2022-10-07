J D Wetherspoon - Dividend on hold despite cautious optimism

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

For the 53 weeks to July 2022, J D Wetherspoon saw underlying revenue fall 4.3% to £1.74bn compared to 2019. This was driven by a 4.7% decrease in like-for-like (LFL) sales, citing a sector-wide ''painstakingly low recovery in sales'' as pub goers emerged from lockdown.

The lower revenue and an increase in operating costs meant there was an underlying pre-tax loss of £30.4m against profit of £102.5m in 2019.

In the first 9 weeks of the current financial year, LFL sales are up 10.1%. Spoons is mindful of inflation and interest rate costs, and spoke of concerns about the prospect of further lockdowns.

No dividend was announced, compared to a full year dividend payment of 12p per share in 2019.

The shares were up 14% by midday.

View the latest JD Wetherspoon share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on JD Wetherspoon

Full Year Results

Like for like revenue falls vs 2019 were seen against all revenue lines, with food being the most resilient and gambling terminals seeing the biggest relative decline. Like-for-like bar sales decreased by 6.5% and food sales by 3.2%. Slot/fruit machine sales increased by 12.3% and hotel room sales increased by 6.5%.

However, bar and food sales are by far the biggest parts of the business accounting for 92% of sales in the year just reported.

JDW reported a return to free cash flow of £21.9m against an £83.3m outflow last year, but it's a big fall against the £97m inflow seen in 2019.Free cash flow was after capital expenditure of £127.3m and JDW has today guided that it expects this to moderate to around £75m for the next two years.

Against 2021 underlying net debt increased from £846bn to £892m Wetherspoon has received support from its lenders who have relaxed their lending rules.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels Wetherspoons has trimmed the size of it's estate from 879 outlets, to 852, and now owns 68.8% of its trading properties.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 16.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about JD Wetherspoon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.