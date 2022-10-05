Tesco - challenging conditions weigh on outlook

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tesco has reported a 3.5% rise in half year group sales, excluding fuel and ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £28.2bn. Underlying operating profit fell 9.8% to £1.3bn as inflation pushed costs higher and consumers shifted to own brand items.

Full year underlying retail operating profit is now expected toward the lower end of the guided range of £2.4 - £2.5bn. Guidance for retail free cash flow has improved, now expected to be at least £1.8bn.

Since April, Tesco has purchased £450m worth of shares and has pledged to continue with the remainder of the £750m buyback programme in the coming months. The group proposed an interim dividend of 3.85p, an increase of 20.3%.

The shares were up 1.0% following the announcement.

Our View

Half Year Results (sales growth on a like for like basis)

In the UK & Republic of Ireland, retail sales rose 2.7% to £25.6bn. That was driven by a strong performance from Booker, with sales up 13.9%, as the catering business saw a sharp recovery in demand. In the UK, sales fell 0.1% as Tesco continued to inflate prices behind the market to combat shifting consumer spending. Underlying operating profit for the division fell 11.5% to £1.2bn as higher costs weighed on margins.

Online sales in the UK fell 11.3%, with many customers choosing to return to shopping in stores. Though that remains 53.4% up on a three-year basis.

Retail sales in Central Europe grew 10.4% to £2.0bn, with growth spread across all geographies. Significant levels of cost inflation were offset by higher sales and cost saving efforts, which helped underlying operating profit grow 19.1% to £79m.

Tesco Bank saw revenue rise 24.6% to £540m, driven by an increase in new credit card customers, higher levels of retail spending and an increase in travel money demand. Impairment charges and a weaker economic outlook meant underlying operating profit fell 6.9% to £67m.

Retail free cash flow of £1.3bn was £260m lower than last year, driven by lower levels of profit and working capital inflows. The group reduced net debt by £0.5bn, to £10bn or 2.5 times cash profit (EBITDA). That's within the target range of 2.3-2.8.

Tesco key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 9.9

Ten year average price/earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

