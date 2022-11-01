BP - strong third quarter growth, mixed outlook for final quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BP's third quarter revenues rose 52% to $55.0bn year-on-year, but below last quarter's total of $67.9m.That reflected lower sales in gas & low carbon and also the customers and products division, which includes BP's network of service stations.

Underlying operating profit of $8.2bn was almost 2.5 times higher than last year.

BP generated free cash flow of $5.2bn up from $3.3bn compared to last year. Net debt was $22.0bn down from $32.0bn.

BP has announced a $2.5bn extension to its share buyback programme which makes the full year total $8.5bn.

For the fourth quarter, BP now expects upstream production to be slightly lower than last quarter, driven mainly by gas. In customers and products, it's expecting lower marketing margins and a seasonal fall in volumes. It also notes ongoing global economic uncertainty.

Refining margins are expected to remain high. This will be partly offset by high raw material costs and the impact of the closure of its Toledo refinery in Ohio.

BP's continuing efforts to increase its renewable energy credentials and rebalance the oil and gas portfolio. This includes the recently proposed $3.3bn acquisition of Archaea Energy, a US biogas company.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our View

BP key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 5.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

