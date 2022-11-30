HSBC - USD10.1bn sale of Canadian business

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

HSBC has agreed to sell its Canadian division to the Royal Bank of Canada for $10.1bn, generating profit of about $5.7bn.

This is expected to provide a boost in the region of 1.3 percentage points to HSBC's CET1 ratio (a key measure of capitalisation). The last reported CET1 ratio was 13.4%.

HSBC will consider how to deploy any surplus capital generated by the disposal. It will assess opportunities for organic growth and investment, and intends to return any surplus by way of a one-off dividend and/or share buybacks. This is not expected to occur before 2024.

The shares were up 3.9% on the day.

Our view

Banks' net interest margins, which show the difference between what they receive in interest payments compared to what they pay on deposits, are direct beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

Expectations for further rate increases have fed into a positive revenue outlook and the benefits of HSBC's diverse business model are still very much intact. The group has a large investment banking arm, providing some relief in tougher times. This division makes a substantial chunk of revenue through trading and banking fees when companies raise money - so is less influenced by change in global interest rates.

Now for the challenges. HSBC has been on a cost-saving mission for years. The latest tactic involves limiting underlying cost growth to 2% for the full year. That's an admirable plan, but a tough ask in the current, inflationary, environment.

The rising interest rate environment also increases risk. Events triggered by higher rates first start with prosperity, in the form of fatter interest income for banks, but the final sphere kicked out by that very momentum is looking like it'll be recession. Sharp economic contractions hurt all banks, although HSBC's more diverse income streams should take some of the sting away.

These difficult conditions make it an interesting time for the group's well-regarded CFO to step aside. The tough balancing act ahead won't be lost on his successor.

These weaker economic conditions are why HSBC's putting provisions aside to prepare for a higher level of loan defaults. The group has particular exposure to the weakened Chinese commercial real estate sector.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Hong Kong is an integral part of HSBC's strategy to become more Asia-focused. This includes selling its French retail operation, the US mass market business, and now its Canadian division. The capital freed up by the reshuffle is being ploughed into historically stronger-performing regions in Asia, which make up about 80% of reported pre-tax profit. Asia's in a politically and economically sensitive time, which means ups and downs are more likely, and HSBC will feel the brunt of this.

Questionable growth is behind pressure from the group's biggest shareholder to split the business into its Asian and non-Asian parts. While nothing formal is on the table, it's something investors should keep in mind.

HSBC's capital position is also weakened, That means it's likely to be some time before regular buybacks return. The Canadian sale will help strengthen the balance sheet and may result in a one-off distribution to shareholders. But HSBC 's guidance on dividends remains unchanged. It expects to pay out 50% of its earnings for the 2023 financial year, which looking at current earnings predictions, suggests the current dividend yield is at least sustainable. Please remember, no dividend is guaranteed.

Ultimately, HSBC's Asian focus means it could offer more opportunity than domestic peers, and we note the current valuation is below the longer-term average. As a banking giant, HSBC's fortunes will track the wider economy, so there will be some bumps in the road.

HSBC key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 0.68

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 0.88

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

