Pets at Home - profits fall in-line with expectations

Pets at Home's first half revenue rose 7.3% to £727.2m, with like-for-like growth up 6.4%. There was growth across both Vet Groups and Retail, with online up 16.2% bringing it to 16.5% of Retail revenue. Store revenue rose 5% to £535m. Overall, sales of food increased but customers are reining in spending on accessories.

The number of "VIP" members rose 9% to 7.6m, and sign ups to the Puppy and Kitten Club averaged 29,000 a week towards the end of the period.

Despite the better revenue, underlying pre-tax profit fell 9.3%, in-line with expectations, because of higher freight and energy costs, as well as increased investment in technology. The group acknowledged the difficult economic environment, and the effects of inflation on its customers and its own costs. Overall, full year guidance is unchanged, with underlying profits expected to be in-line with analyst expectations of £131m.

Pets at Home generated free cash flow of £41.4m, which was 54.8% lower than last year, because of the higher spending and lower profits. There was net cash, excluding lease liabilities, of £43.1m at the end of the half.

An interim dividend of 4.5p per share was announced, a 4.7% increase on last year.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

