Rolls Royce - On track for full year

In Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce said large Engine Flying Hours (EFH) are around 65% of pre-pandemic levels in the four months to the end of October. There has been a stronger recovery in the US and Europe, partially offset by reduced travel in China because of restrictions. Within the division, Original Equipment deliveries are at the lower end of the expected range.

There has been ''robust'' demand in Defence, and Power Systems saw a record order in-take in the year to date. Investment is continuing in New Markets.

Rolls Royce completed its £2bn disposal programme in September, which was used to pay down nearer-term debt obligations. The group has £4bn of drawn credit, which needs repaying between 2024 and 2028. All drawn debt is on fixed-interest rate terms. Many of Rolls' long-term contracts contain inflation-linked pricing clauses based on standard indices for energy, materials and wages - which helps to offset the effects of rising costs.

More detailed full year results are expected on 23 February.

The shares fell 4.6% following the announcement.

Rolls-Royce key facts Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months): 0.60

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio: 1.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

