Vodafone - downgrades full-year guidance

Half year revenue rose 2.0% to c22.9bn, driven by growth in service revenue and higher equipment sales.

Underlying cash profit before leases (EBITDAaL) fell 2.6% to €7.2bn. Higher revenue was offset by commercial underperformance in Germany and the lapping of a one-off legal settlement received the prior year.

Management warned ''the global macroeconomic climate has worsened, with energy costs and broader inflation in particular''. As a result, guidance for underlying cash profit before leases has been lowered from €15.0-€15.5bn to €15.0-€15.2bn.

Vodafone is looking to extend its cost saving programme, hoping to generate over €1.0bn in additional cost savings by the 2026 financial year.

The group's free cash outflow worsened from €1.0bn to €3.2bn, reflecting lower cash profit and higher licence and spectrum payments. Net debt rose €3.9bn to €45.5bn

The board announced an interim dividend of 4.5 eurocents per share, in line with the prior year.

The shares fell 4.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Vodafone key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 11.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

