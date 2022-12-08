Balfour Beatty - buybacks to continue into 2023

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Balfour Beatty's full year revenue is expected to be around 5% ahead of last year, which came in at £8.3bn. That was largely driven by positive changes in exchange rates.

The year-end order book is also expected to be around 5% ahead of the prior year's figure of £16.1bn. Again, that increase is largely driven by changes in exchange rates.

Balfour now expects profit to be ahead of market expectations, due to positive net interest income and certain accounting measures which will significantly reduce the 2022 tax charge. Average monthly net cash is now forecast to be around £800m, ahead of the previous guidance of £740-£780m.

Over £200m has been returned to investors over 2022, with the current buyback scheme set to complete in December. For 2023, distributions are expected to be broadly similar. From January, the group expects to continue buying back shares ahead of confirming a new buyback scheme with full year results in March.

The shares rose 2.2% following the announcement.

View the latest Balfour Beatty share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Balfour Beatty key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 11.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Balfour Beatty

Find out more about Balfour Beatty shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.