DS Smith - H1 revenue and profit growth, guidance improved

DS Smith has reported first half revenue of £4.3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates that's 26% higher than last year. That was driven by higher selling prices, which more than offset a 3% drop in volumes as the market was a little weaker than expected.

Underlying operating profit rose 49%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £418m. That was driven by higher revenue, which offset a 26% rise in operating costs as inflationary price rises, supply chain issues and general availability all weighed.

Free cash flow increased from £188m to £494m, driven by improved profitability. That helped net debt fall from £1.5bn at the start of the period, to £1.1bn.

Management warned the outlook remains challenging but expects second half performance to be in with the first. That would put full year performance ahead of previous expectations.

An interim dividend of 6.0p has been announced, an increase of 25%.

The shares rose 1.7% following the announcement.

DS Smith key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 8.5

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

