Petrofac - full year operating loss of c.$100m expected

Petrofac expects full year Group revenues of $2.5bn and an operating loss of about $100m. The expected uptick in second half performance did not result in improved profitability.

A strong performance in Asset Solutions (AS) and Integrated Energy Services (IES) was offset by challenges in Engineering and Construction (E&C). Specifically, these included cost overruns on legacy contracts, and an upwards review of costs on the Thai Oil Clean Fuel project.

Net debt was $396m at 15 December, up from £144m at the last year end.

E&C has $0.9bn secured so far in 2023, but is expected to make a small operating loss next year. Petrofac sees a robust outlook for new contract awards for the division, and is preferred bidder on $1.5bn of opportunities. The Group is confident the division will return to profitability the year after next.

In Asset Solutions further revenue growth is expected, but Petrofac guides that divisional operating profit will fall in 2023, reflecting the wind down of higher margin contracts. 2023 production at IES is expected to be in line with 2022, but at an oil price of $85 per barrel, cash profit would be lower than this year.

The shares were down 9.0% following the announcement.

Petrofac key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.1

Ten year average forward earnings/book ratio: 9.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

