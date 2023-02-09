BATS - Dividend up 6%. Further industry outperformance expected

Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.

Underlying operating profit was up by 4.3% to £12.4bn. This was at the top end of guidance, boosted by cost savings in excess of those originally targeted.

Free cash flow increased by 8.1% to £8bn. Net debt was up by 8.2% to £39.3bn, due in large part to foreign exchange movements.

The Group intends to pay a dividend of 230.9p per share.

For 2023, BATS expects organic revenue growth of 3-5% against a forecasted 2% volume decline for the tobacco industry. This assumes the sale of the Russian and Belarus operations now expected to close in 2023.

The shares were down 4% in early trading.

View the latest BATS share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on British American Tobacco

Find out more about British American Tobacco shares including how to invest

BATS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 7.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.