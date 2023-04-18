Halfords - new long term guidance issued

Halfords has issued updated its mid-term and mid-to-long term guidance. Since 2018, the group has transitioned from a retail to a services-focused business, with greater emphasis on motoring.

Halford's mid-term focus is on leveraging its recent acquisitions and growing market share. This should help the group grow sales from around Â£1.6bn expected this financial year to Â£1.9bn. Profit before tax is also expected to grow from Â£50-60m expected at the end of this financial year to Â£90-Â£110m over the mid-term.

The mid-to-long term focus is on building a one-stop shop for motoring ownership, including all forms of electric cars.

The group intends to propose a final dividend of 7p when full-year results are announced, which would take the annual dividend up to 10p.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Halfords key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

