United Utilities - high inflation eats into profits

United Utilities' full-year underlying revenue fell 2.1% to £1.8bn, as lower customer consumption more than offset the group's allowed regulatory revenue increase.

Underlying operating profit fell 27.7% to £440.8m. This was driven by lower revenue and the inflationary impact on costs, especially electricity and chemicals.

Free cash flow fell from £325.4m to £111.6m, due to lower operating profits. Net debt rose from £7.6bn to £8.2bn.

For the new year, revenue and operating costs are expected to rise by around £150m and £60m, respectively.

A final dividend of 30.34p per share takes the full-year dividend to 45.51p, a 4.6% increase on the prior year.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

United Utilities key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 2.84

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.27

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.9%

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.