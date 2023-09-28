Mitchells & Butlers - toasts a strong fourth quarter

Mitchells & Butlers saw like-for-like sales growth in the fourth quarter of 9.7%, with the strongest performance being seen in the food category. The trading update called out spend-per-head as a key driver of the uplift.

Cost headwinds are said to be abating easing and remain at the bottom end of previous guidance. Results for the full year are now expected to be at the top end of market forecasts, which for operating profit range between £196m and £217m. The company sees continuing momentum in the current financial year.

The shares were trading flat following the announcement.

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.6

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.1%

