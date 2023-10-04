Tesco - full year expectations upgraded

Tesco's group sales rose 8.4% to £30.7bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. This included Retail like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.8%. The group's biggest market, the UK, saw LFL growth of 8.7%, with sales of £21.8bn. Tesco has continued to invest in keeping prices low, with inflation falling in the period. Tesco Finest ranges have seen positive momentum, with UK volumes of the range rising 4.1%. Overall trading has been better than expected.

Underlying retail operating profit rose 13.5% to £1.4bn. The better-than-expected performance means Tesco has slightly upgraded full year expectations, with underlying retail profit now expected to be £2.6 - £2.7bn.

There was a 6.6% increase in retail free cash flow to £1.4bn and net debt fell to £9.9bn from £10.0bn.

An interim dividend of 3.85p was announced, in-line with last year.

The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.

Tesco key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.5%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

