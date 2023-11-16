Burberry - slowdown in luxury demand pulls targets into question

Burberry's first half revenue rose 7% ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £1.4bn. Higher expenses contributed to underlying operating profits rising at a slower rate than revenue, up 1% to £223m.

All regional growth slowed in the second quarter, with the Americas the weakest performers. Outerwear and leather goods saw total first half comparable retail sales growth of 21% and 8%.

There was a free cash outflow of £15m, compared to an £88m inflow last year, partly driven by investment in product and distribution improvements. The timing of collections and increased inventory ahead of the festive trading season also had an effect.

Current trading is being affected by a slowdown in global luxury demand. Burberry warned that if weakness continues, it would be unable to meet its full year revenue targets, and operating profit would be at the lower end of guidance in that scenario.

An interim dividend of 18.3p was announced, up 11%.

The shares fell 9% following the announcement.

Burberry key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 20.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

