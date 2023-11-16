Halma - Resilient first half growth despite Chinese headwinds

Halma has reported another record first half with revenue of £0.95bn, up 9%.

Recent acquisitions made a 5 percentage point contribution to this growth. And all divisions grew organically, albeit only marginally in Healthcare where customers were seen to run down their stockpiles. There was growth in all regions except Asia Pacific which was held back by weakness in China and India.

Underlying operating profit grew by 7% to £190m. This was slightly slower than revenue growth as margin improvements in Safety and Healthcare, weren't quite enough to offset a decline in Environmental & Analysis.

Free cash flow was up to £134.7m from £78.9 reflecting an improvement in operating cash conversion that now sits above the 90% target. Halma ended the half with net debt of £618.8m.

For the full year Halma expects underlying pre-tax profit to be in line with consensus forecasts which are currently looking for growth of 7.7% to £389m, Â against growth of just 3% in the half just reported.

The Board has raised the interim dividend by 7% to 8.41p.

The shares were up 4.9% following the announcement.

Our view

Halma key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 23.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 28.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 1.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.