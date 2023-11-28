Pets at Home - relaunch underway, guidance remains

Pets at Home reported half-year revenue of £774.2mn, reflecting like-for-like sales growth of 6.2%. The Retail operation grew 5.2%, despite some disruptions over the period due to the launch of its new distribution centre and digital platform. The smaller Vet Group division saw record sales.

Underlying profit before tax fell 19.3% to £47.8mn, impacted by higher logistics costs and investment in the brand relaunch. Guidance for the full year is unchanged, looking for underlying pre-tax profit of around £136.8mn.

Free cash flow fell 44.3% to £23.1mn and the balance sheet retained a net cash position, including leases, of £12.1mn.

The group declared an interim dividend of 4.5p, with the first half of its £50mn buyback completed.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Pets at home share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Pets at Home key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 12.7

Average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8%

Average prospective dividend yield: 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Pets at Home

Find out more about Pets at Home shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.