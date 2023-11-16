United Utilities - inflation buoys revenue

United Utilities reported half-year revenue of £982.0m, up 6.8% from last year. This increase was largely driven by inflation-linked increases allowed as part of the group's revenue cap, while higher levels of consumer consumption also helped/provided a smaller contribution.

Underlying operating profit grew at a slower rate than revenue, rising 4.9% to £271.1m. This was due to inflationary pressures having an even larger impact on costs, particularly power, labour and chemical costs.

Net debt increased by 9.1% to £8.5bn. Free cash flow fell from £77.2m to £24.1m as a result of slightly lower operational cash generation and higher levels of investment.

Full-year revenue guidance has been reiterated, expected to rise by around £150m from a base of £1.8bn, more than offsetting the anticipated £60mÂ increase in underlying operating costs.Â

An interim dividend of 16.59p per share has been announced, up 9.4% on last year.

The shares fell 1.1% Â following the announcement.

View the latest United Utilities share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

United Utilities key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 4.07

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.32

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 4.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on United Utilities

Find out more about United Utilities shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.