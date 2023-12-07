Balfour Beatty - trading in line with full-year guidance

Balfour Beatty's full-year revenue is expected to grow by around 5% from £8.9bn. The uplift was driven by higher HS2 volumes and increased airport business in Hong Kong.

Underlying operating profit is expected to land broadly in line with the prior year's £232mn.

The average monthly net cash position is set to land in the £650-700mn range.

The order book is expected to have risen slightly from the £16.4bn reported at half year. The group's order book was unaffected by the UK government's decision to cancel HS2 Phase 2, which had yet to be contracted.

A new share buyback programme is set to begin in January, with its total value set to be confirmed alongside full-year results in March.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Balfour Beatty share price and how to deal

It's been a robust start to the year for infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty. The UK Construction business was the star performer, with increased HS2-related activity helping to drive the division's revenues and profitability higher. Gammon, the group's 50/50 joint venture based in Hong Kong, saw revenues and profits grow at double-digit rates too, as activity in this region also stepped up.

While we can't knock progress, even in the good times margins in the construction sector are pitifully thin. That's why we were pleased to see the operating profit margin creep back up towards 2%. Such low margins leave little room for error.

Selecting longer contracts where the group has expert knowledge reduces risk and increases earnings visibility (more on that later). Balfour's also choosier about its private-sector work than it has been in the past. That's particularly true in the UK, where the public sector makes up over 95% of future orders - meaning revenues are more likely to hold up in an economic downturn.

And while infrastructure spend remains a key priority in the US and UK, the current high-interest rate environment is causing delays in some projects going to contract, mainly in the US, as customers wait for economic stability. That's driven a small decline in the order book over the first half. But the order book's still sitting at a hefty £16.4bn, which gives plenty of visibility in the short to medium term.

Profits from infrastructure investments have dipped, largely due to increased compliance monitoring costs and a lack of disposals. But there's set to be £15-30m worth of disposals in the second half, which should help to soften the blow of rising costs.

And in both the UK and the US, Balfour's investment portfolios are positively linked to inflation. In recent years it's benefitted from climbing rates, but with that trend reversing in the US, the valuation's suffered. The Bank of England expects inflation to continue falling on this side of the pond too, so there's set to be more pain and potentially lower profits on this front.

The net cash position crept lower in the first half. Given there's plenty of competition for the group's cash resources, including a pledge to continue buying back shares, we'd like to see cash generation improve from current levels to help underpin the buybacks. Remember, there's no guarantee of investor returns.

If a government-led infrastructure boom fails to make it through to the bottom line, then shareholder returns will likely be back on the chopping block. This uncertainty is reflected in Balfour still trading below its longer-term average on a price/earnings basis.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Balfour Beatty key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 9.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 13.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Balfour Beatty

Find out more about Balfour Beatty shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.