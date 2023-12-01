CVS Group - trading in-line with expectations

CVS Group is trading in-line with expectations. In this first four months of the financial year the group's total sales rose 5.8% on a like-for-like basis. All business areas have contributed to growth. There has been a 20,000 increase in Healthy Pet Club membership in the last twelve months.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margins are in-line with last year at around 19%. The group expects full year capital expenditure to be £30-£50m.

CVS Group is continuing to support the Competition and Markets Authority with its review into the vet sector.

A search for a new permanent Chair is underway, following the health-related resignation of Richard Connell.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

A brief trading statement has shown CVS Group's ship is steady. CVS Group owns and operates hundreds of vet practices throughout the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. This is the main business, but the group also offers cremation services and an online pharmacy - Animed. There's a product or service available for pet owners at every stage of their pet's life.

The veterinary business is an attractive business to be in. People will spend on their furry companions, especially when it comes to health, no matter what's going on in the economy. The pandemic has seen pet ownership increase massively too. And not only this, but the way we treat our animals is playing into the hands of vets. So-called humanisation of animals means we're more willing to part with cash on check-ups and treatments for every sniffle and tummy upset. Almost half a million of us are signed up to the Healthy Pet Club subscription service, which makes custom even stickier.

Since listing in 2008, group earnings per share have grown steadily, fuelled by the acquisition of small independent vet practices.

Keeping acquisitions small limits the risk of each individual deal.

Acquisitions remain key, especially in the more fragmented Irish and Dutch markets. The group's also open to entering new geographies. The latest is a foray into Australia, which we think has good potential. CVS's financial position, when measured by debt levels, gives it scope to pounce on larger deals as they emerge, and its discipline at the negotiating table means that acquisitions are well placed to create shareholder value.

This operating model also helps to keep costs down. That helps to keep free cash flow pumping round the company's veins, which in turn underpins the group's ability to pay dividends. No dividend is guaranteed.

There are some things to keep an eye on. The company relies on a ready supply of highly skilled professionals. The entire vet industry is grappling with a vet shortage, and the associated retention and recruitment costs are onerous. This is a trend that may well get worse before it gets better.

The other elephant in the (waiting) room is the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) decision to launch an investigation into the vet sector.

A crackdown on cross-selling of services between partner practices and a probe on pricing are unwelcome but not insurmountable. We remain hopeful that changes will need to be relatively minor, like making group branding more obvious (when CVS buys smaller clinics it currently tends to keep the original branding).

The CMA's findings, due early 2024, will be the main driver of sentiment in the short-term. Underneath the investigation, CVS Group is a high-quality business with growth potential, and we think the recent valuation dent has been overdone. But the risks of ups and downs are heightened.

CVS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 15.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 0.6% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

