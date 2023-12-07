Frasers - full-year profit guidance on track

Frasers' half-year revenue rose 4.4% to £2.8bn, largely as a result of acquisitions made in the last 12 months. Underlying revenue grew by just 0.8%.

Underlying profit before tax grew 12.6% to £303.8mn. This uplift was driven by gross margin improvements as the group's product mix shifted towards more lucrative items.

Net debt, including lease liabilities, rose from £1.2bn to £1.3bn. Free cash flow improved from £140.5mn to £216.0mn.

The group is "confident" it can achieve its full-year underlying profit before tax guidance, expected to land in the £500-550mn range.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Frasers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 10.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 15.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

