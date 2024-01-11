Taylor Wimpey - profit expected at top end of guidance

Taylor Wimpey's full-year average weekly private sales rate fell from 0.68 to 0.62 as a result of "difficult market conditions".

The group completed 10,848 new homes over 2023, down from 14,154 in the prior year. Average private selling prices in the UK rose by 5.1% to £370,000.

Taylor Wimpey's order book slipped 8.7% lower to £1.8bn. The group's net cash position fell from £864mn to £678mn.

Full-year operating profit is expected to be at the top end of the group's £440-£470mn guidance range.

Heading into the new year, the market remains uncertain but Taylor Wimpey expects recent mortgage rate reductions to improve affordability for buyers. Build cost inflation is set to run at around 4% in the first half.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Taylor Wimpey key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.17

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 1.51Â

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 7.6%Â All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

