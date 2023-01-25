3 rumoured high-profile IPOs in 2023

The IPO market has had a tough time recently. Markets have been punished because of soaring inflation worries, wider recession risk and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. When markets are struggling, it can put management teams off the idea of listing shares for the first time. Achieving attractive valuations and sufficient interest is a challenge.

Newly listed companies can be less likely to offer strong financial health. Things like a track record of profitability, free cash flow and healthy balance sheets. These attributes are very important to investors in the current climate.

2023 could see an increase in IPO activity as some of the market risks unwind. If inflationary pressure begins to ease in-line with expectations, this could pave the way for new companies coming to market. Keep in mind there are no guarantees – with 2023 still in its infancy and lots of uncertainty still around.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quick-fire round up of three rumoured high-profile IPOs for 2023.

This article is for people who understand the risks of investing in shares, it’s not personal advice. Investing in IPOs and individual companies isn’t right for everyone – it’s higher risk as your investment is dependent on the fate of that company.

All investments and any income they produce will rise and fall in value, so you could make a loss. If a company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. Investors should make sure they understand the companies they’re investing in, the company-specific risks, and make sure any businesses they own are held as part of a diversified portfolio. If you’re not sure of an investment's suitability for your circumstances, please seek advice.

Sign up for IPO email alerts

ARM

ARM is certainly worth attention this year. The high-profile collapse of the $40bn NVIDIA takeover means holding company Softbank is keen to find new ways to unlock value in ARM.

ARM is a British semiconductor and software design business. It provides companies with intellectual property and designs the architecture used in a number of popular computer chips. Essentially, the group doesn’t manufacture tech components, it licenses its technologies to others.

This is a model we’re supportive of and it’s easy to see why the market would be excited to see shares in the company listed on the market.

But the troublesome aspect of an ARM IPO would be its valuation. The previous tone from management has suggested it expects to be valued at least $60bn. Given the wider tech sell-off seen in recent months, we question if this valuation would be achievable, and more importantly, if it’s sustainable.

Markets can get carried away with tech valuations at the IPO stage. It’s important to fully understand the group’s ultimate valuation compared to earnings, if a prospectus is released.

We think ARM has an excellent product. However, there could be a risk of limited upside. After all, price is what you pay – value is what you get.

Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank has hinted that the US market is where the group would look to list if they did, not the UK.

Databricks

Databricks is a platform that solves a lot of problems for its customers by allowing the managing of big data, no matter where it’s stored.

A key benefit of this is it allows space for real-time analytics, which is a serious asset and helps explain why it has so many high calibre clients. The group has everything from oil majors, international banks, consumer giants like CVS Health and media giant Comcast on the books.

It also counts Microsoft as a partner. Investors in fundraising include Amazon Web Services. There’s a lot to be excited about where Databricks is concerned. However, performance could be held back if corporations decide to rein in technology spending during the current inflationary environment.

As we’ve seen before, having a great product doesn’t guarantee success. As a tech-heavy stock, we’d also be keeping a close eye on the group’s valuation. By current estimations, the Databricks IPO could be over $40bn.

Remember, with newly listed companies, if it’s not possible to look at price compared to earnings because a company is loss-making, then you can look at sales instead. Though figures and ratios shouldn’t be looked at in isolation, it’s important to consider the whole picture.

SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies, does what it says on the tin. The Elon Musk-founded company is a privately funded rocket manufacturer and transport services company. Elon Musk’s penchant for taking companies public, like Tesla and PayPal, means the market’s heavy with rumours SpaceX could be next.

The group is no small fry. There are currently around 11,000 members of staff and the wider world seems excited by Musk’s mission to make space travel accessible to people – not just trained astronauts. That’s reflected in a current valuation of around $137bn.

This, once again, makes us wary of what any potential valuation at IPO would be. A heady topic like space exploration could spark a frenzied interest, which would be at more risk of ups and downs.

In theory, SpaceX has a lot to offer. Main customers include governments, which tend to come with long-term contracts. This makes it easier to tell what revenues could look like in the future and can help companies weather tough times.

That said, making and testing spacecrafts is exceptionally expensive. That puts question marks over being able to grow margins.

Things to remember

It’s important to try and understand a company’s value, not just its price, before deciding to invest. There’s still a chance new companies coming to market could be overvalued, despite the tough conditions.

Always have a look through a company’s prospectus – a document that’s published when a company intends to list for the first time. This helps you understand the group’s financial position and market dynamics.

Keep an eye on where a company plans to list. Overseas-listed companies come with different dealing charges.

If you’d like to keep up to date with any upcoming IPOs, sign up to our email alerts.

Sign up now

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Existing client Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research HL mention on another website Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.