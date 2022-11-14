6 changes we'd like to see in the autumn statement

The pre-statement debate is focused on the potential tax hikes and spending cuts the government could be about to hastily shovel into the £50bn black hole in the public finances.

But while the Treasury is keen to demonstrate economic competence, we shouldn’t be setting the bar low. There are plenty of other changes that could make a significant difference to people’s lives – without breaking the bank – which should be on the table at this stage.

Although we don’t know what Jeremy Hunt’s announcement will look like on 17 November, here’s what else we’d like to see.

This article isn’t personal advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re unsure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. Pension, ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on individual circumstances. Remember, pensions are meant for retirement so you can't normally access your money until age 55, rising to 57 from 2028.

More support for those on the lowest incomes

Life is tough enough for those on low incomes, and our HL Savings and Resilience Barometer shows it’s going to get even worse as runaway prices transition into recession.

The fact the energy price guarantee only lasts until April means there’ll likely be some horrendous price hikes at that stage. The government has pledged additional help for those who need it most. But unless it extends to anyone on a below-average income, millions of people could fall into real hardship. We’d like to see concrete proposals being put forward that will support those who need it.

LISA support for those whose circumstances change

We’d like to see a permanent cut to the penalty for the Lifetime ISA (LISA). Right now, if you need to take the money out of a LISA for any reason other than to buy a first property worth £450,000 or less or for retirement, you’re penalised. You’ll be charged 25%, meaning you lose not just the government bonus, but a chunk of your own money too.

It seems quite harsh to penalise anyone for trying to do the right thing, but it’s particularly unfair to do it to people facing hardship or victims of circumstances beyond their control. For self-employed people facing a financial crisis or for buyers forced out of being able to use a LISA by rising house prices, we want to see the penalty reduced to 20%. That way you only lose the government bonus.

An end to stealth taxes

Freezing the tax thresholds progressively makes us all worse off. It feels like an easy way to increase the tax take, without alarming people or making changes that feel more tangible. However, there’s a real risk that over time, it distorts the tax picture.

The percentage of taxpayers paying either higher or additional-rate tax has risen from 6.5% in 1990 to 18% today. It’s up from 14.5% in the past three years alone. We’d like to see the Treasury make a decision about the right level of taxation for each individual. This is instead of relying on fiscal drag to make the decision that over 6 million people ought to be paying more than the basic rate of tax.

Full review of pensions

There have been all kinds of suggestions thrown around from changes in pensions tax relief, to the freezing of allowances. Any changes need to be part of a root and branch review, assessing the best possible ways to incentivise people to save for retirement.

Part of that needs to address whether it really makes sense to restrict the amount of money people can pay into their pension each year. But also to cap how much they can build up over a lifetime. The current system of both annual and lifetime allowances makes little sense. It ends up penalising successful investment strategies, as well as those who’ve been committed to contributions.

The review should also look at details like the money purchase annual allowance. Under current rules, if you’ve already accessed your defined contribution pension, you can’t contribute more than £4,000 a year.

It means that when hardship forces people to dip into their pension, there’s far less opportunity to rebuild. The money purchase annual allowance was introduced to stop ‘recycling’. This is where people access their pension and then re-invest contributions for another round of tax relief. However, the same thing could be achieved with anti-recycling rules, which only kick in when someone has accessed their pension with the express intent to recycle the cash.

Advance notice of any tax changes

If the government wants to make major tax changes, it’s essential that there’s enough notice to allow people to manage the change sensibly – particularly when it comes to things like capital gains tax.

If the change is rushed through, there’s a risk it forces people to hoard assets they might otherwise sell. A decent amount of notice allows people who’ve worked hard to do the right thing and take action ahead of change if they want to. They shouldn’t be forced to rush into asset sales at a time that’s not right for them.

Reunite 18-year-olds with Child Trust Funds

On the cusp of recession, there are over half a million CTFs that could be lying forgotten and unclaimed. In the first seven months since accounts started maturing, over half of matured accounts remained untouched, with an average market value over £2,100.

The government needs to take further steps to reunite people with their cash. It’s difficult for them to target those with forgotten accounts, but it’s very easy for them to know who has had an account by their age.

We think there should be nudges built into every contact with this cohort. That should be from when they receive their National Insurance number to when they start work, to let them know there’s free money with their name on it – and directing them to the Government Gateway to track it down.

