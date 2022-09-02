Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Barratt Development will reveal the impact cost inflation has had on margins

Analysts are expecting operating profit to fall by a quarter for Melrose

Vistry expects ‘significant’ margin progress over the year, half-year results should shed light on how that’s progressing

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

05-Sep Dechra Pharmaceuticals Full Year Results

07-Sep Barratt Developments* Full Year Results Halfords* Trading Statement WH Smith Full Year Results

09-Sep Computacenter Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Barratt Development – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Housebuilder Barratt Development recently told the market full year underlying pre-tax profit is expected to be around £1bn, slightly ahead of market expectations. This comes as home completions move past pre-pandemic levels for the full year, but below guidance given at the half year mark.

There are a few headwinds, though. Barratt’s currently facing build cost inflation between 9-10%, ahead of the roughly 6% felt through the year. Next week management are expected to provide an update on cost inflation for the upcoming year, so we’ll be watching to see the impact this could have on margins.

Another concern comes in the form of demand. Higher mortgage costs and a slump in consumer confidence could begin to slow the demand for housing. The forward order book remains in a strong position for now, but any update on how these factors could impact demand would be welcomed.

See the Barratt Development share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Barratt Development research

Melrose – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Melrose’s success has been built on turning around engineering businesses. We heard earlier in the year that Automotive, its biggest business, remained sluggish due to supply constraints while Aerospace, its second largest business, continued to grow. While next week will reveal what impact this has had, analysts are expecting operating profit to fall 25% from the previous year to £166m.

Melrose also updated the market on GNK Aerospace, their largest acquisition of $4bn in 2018. The upgrade in medium-term operating margin target is positive, but we’d like a further update on how the restructuring of the GNK Aerospace business is coming along.

Investors will be paying attention to any potential shareholder returns. Their £500m share buyback should be ending by 31 October, so a close eye will be kept on any announcement for what’s next.

See the Melrose share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Melrose research

Vistry – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

It’s been a strong start to the year for Vistry, and July’s trading statement gave markets a sense of what’s to come in next week’s half year results. Demand was strong across the first half and despite a mountain of wider uncertainties, margins are expected to push on over the year. Next week should shed light on how much progress has been made so far, with analysts expecting pre-tax profit of £184m.

Vistry’s partnership business, which works with local authorities and housing associations, has been a strong performer of late. The introduction of more mixed tenure projects, which combine private ownership with social housing, have boosted margins while still providing large, fixed volume projects. There should be an underlying, robust, level of demand for these projects. That could prove an advantage as conditions in the private markets look like they’re starting to cool.

See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Vistry research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research Advert on another website Mobile application Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Advert in the press Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.