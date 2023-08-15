Archived article
Teaching children about money – our top 3 tips
We share our top three tips to help children learn more about money.
- A third (33%) of children recall learning about money in school and finding it useful.
- Nearly a quarter (24%) received key elements of financial education at home.
- Only 10% report having both.
Children are also more likely to receive a financial education from age 16 onwards. Which isn’t ideal when children’s financial habits are formed by age seven.
So why do we start so late? And why aren’t more children taught at home and school?
It’s hard to control exactly what your children are taught at school. But parents can help make a significant difference from home, where children have their first real experiences with money.
Here are our top three tips to help your children learn more.
1. Review your own money habits
Just over half of parents felt confident talking to their children about money, so reviewing your own habits and financial knowledge will show its importance.
You can revisit good habits with our five key building blocks for financial resilience.
2. Start with the basics
The younger they can understand the concept of money the better.
You could start by giving them a set amount of money and asking them what toy they can afford. You could then develop this into an understanding of saving to buy what they want or set rules on what they can or can’t spend their money on.
3. Open an investment account for them
Practical experience with their own money, especially as they get older, can offer a great learning opportunity. There are plenty of accounts available for children to do just this.
Practical experience with their own money, especially as they get older, can offer a great learning opportunity. There are plenty of accounts available for children to do just this.
Plus, you can open an account, deposit money and see how it’s doing all from the comfort of your sofa.
Remember, all investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depend on individual circumstances.
What did you think of this article?
