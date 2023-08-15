We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Investing and saving
    • Teaching children about money – our top 3 tips

    We share our top three tips to help children learn more about money.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Blair Collins-Thomas

    14 August 2023

    • A third (33%) of children recall learning about money in school and finding it useful.
    • Nearly a quarter (24%) received key elements of financial education at home.
    • Only 10% report having both.

    Children are also more likely to receive a financial education from age 16 onwards. Which isn’t ideal when children’s financial habits are formed by age seven.

    So why do we start so late? And why aren’t more children taught at home and school?

    It’s hard to control exactly what your children are taught at school. But parents can help make a significant difference from home, where children have their first real experiences with money.

    Here are our top three tips to help your children learn more.

    1. Review your own money habits

    Just over half of parents felt confident talking to their children about money, so reviewing your own habits and financial knowledge will show its importance.

    You can revisit good habits with our five key building blocks for financial resilience.

    See our five building blocks

    2. Start with the basics

    The younger they can understand the concept of money the better.

    You could start by giving them a set amount of money and asking them what toy they can afford. You could then develop this into an understanding of saving to buy what they want or set rules on what they can or can’t spend their money on.

    3. Open an investment account for them

    Practical experience with their own money, especially as they get older, can offer a great learning opportunity. There are plenty of accounts available for children to do just this.

    Kids can now go free on the HL Junior ISA. You can open an account in less than five minutes and it’s a great way to save or invest tax-efficiently for your child’s future. Depending on where you invest, other charges could still apply.

    Plus, you can open an account, deposit money and see how it’s doing all from the comfort of your sofa.

    Explore our Junior ISA

    Remember, all investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depend on individual circumstances.

    Find out more about investing for children

    Watch Jeff and Susannah’s story on how they help ‘pass it on’

    Hear from father and daughter, Jeff and Susannah Streeter, on what money means to them.

    What did you think of this article?

