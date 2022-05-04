The secrets of pension millionaires

Reaching a million-pound pension is challenging for any pension investor, but it's not impossible. Over 3,100 HL clients have a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) value over £1,000,000.

But what's their secret?

HL clients, Mr Boyce and Mr Adlam share their stories below, and we highlight eight pension boosting tips.

This article is designed to give you useful information, but it's not personal advice. If you're not sure what's right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice.

Mr Boyce

It's time in the market, not timing the market

I started saving into a pension early - from age 20. Luckily, every company I have ever worked for has had a workplace pension of some sort which I've been able to take advantage of.

When it comes to saving for retirement, my top tips would be to start early, and put in as much as you can. People have misconceptions about pensions. Many people think it's ok to start later and put off saving until they're older. But it's true what they say, the earlier you start, the better off you could be.

Once I had built up pension pots with different providers, I decided to consolidate them into an HL Self-Invested Personal Pension. I wanted to have a crack at managing my pensions myself. There are many things I like about the HL Self-Invested Personal Pension: the wide range of investment options, the research and tools on offer, the expertise and insight from investment analysts, the option to take advice if I need it.

My top tips for SIPP investors would be – remember this, it's time in the market, not timing the market. Also, don't listen to friends' tips. For the one that makes you money, there will be ten that don't.

When it comes to investing, I think it's important to do your own research, and don't buy anything you don't understand. It's also important to take stock of your investments regularly. I rebalance my positions once or twice a year."

Mr Adlam

Don't invest in anything you don't understand

I started saving for retirement early – at age 27. I had a workplace pension, and I could choose how much to save. I paid in the maximum which I think was 6% of my salary at the time and my employer matched this. Retirement felt like such a long way off, and several times I questioned myself if I was doing the right thing, but I'm glad I did.

Once I hit age 40, I started increasing my pension contributions. I could see that even small pension increases early would have time to really grow my pension pot over time.

My top saving tip is simple. Start early. I'm now at 56 and having just taken early retirement, I'm reaping the rewards.

I think the key to successful investing is doing your own research and don't invest in anything you don't understand. Also remember that investing is for the long term."

8 pension boosting tips

Becoming a pension millionaire might not be possible for everyone. But if you want a fighting chance, you'll need to commit to some smart saving and good investment habits.