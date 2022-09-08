Understanding inventory – what is it and why does it matter?

From an accounting standpoint, inventory sits on the company’s balance sheet as a current asset. That’s something the company should be able to sell in its normal business cycle (typically a year or less). Inventory’s essentially a mash up of the following items:

Raw materials – what’s needed to make the product, if the company produces its own stock

Work in progress – goods being manufactured, but not yet ready for sale

Finished goods – completed items waiting and ready to sell

2 useful inventory analysis tools

It’s all well and good knowing where to find inventory on financial statements. But when looking at investing in a company, it’s important to have a few analysis tools up your sleeve to help draw conclusions.

It’s worth a quick reminder now, ratios are a great tool for comparing between companies in the same sectors or for looking at changes in a company over time. Ratios and any figures in isolation, however, aren’t as useful.

One of the most common ratios analysts like to use is inventory turnover. The good news is, it’s pretty easy to calculate and only needs a couple of bits of information you can pull from a company report.

Inventory turnover = cost of goods sold / average inventory

Cost of goods sold is an income statement item, it’s taken away from revenue to arrive at gross profit. Average inventory can be found on the balance sheet, just take the average of the inventory figure from one year to the next.

A high or increasing inventory turnover ratio could suggest inventory is well managed. Reverting to the equation, a high or increasing ratio means the cost of goods sold is a larger number compared to average inventory – that suggests goods are being sold to customers rather than sitting in storage.

Of course, there are other interpretations depending on what’s going on with the wider business, so it’s always useful to dig a little deeper for context.

The inventory turnover ratio can then be taken one step further.

Days of inventory on hand (DOH) = 365 / inventory turnover

DOH gives analysts a tangible figure for the number of days it takes a business to sell through inventory. In this case, a low number might suggest the company’s better at managing its stock.

Why does it matter?

Let’s put these concepts to use with a couple of real-world examples – starting with the world’s largest retailer, Walmart.

Inventory management – Walmart

Scroll across to see the full chart.

Source: Walmart Annual Reports, 2018-2022.

From the chart, you can see inventory levels on the rise while inventory turnover’s been falling. Digging a little deeper, Walmart spent heavily on increasing inventory at the back end of 2021 and the start of 2022. But the declining inventory turnover suggests the group’s struggled to sell through that increase in inventory over the year.

When businesses have trouble with selling inventory, the dreaded discounting could be on the cards. And in the case of Walmart, that’s exactly what’s happening. Wider economic uncertainty means spending on general merchandise and clothing has been reigned in this year. That left Walmart in the position of having to offer discounts to keep inventory moving on.

The downside of discounting is its effect on margins. Selling at lower prices reduces the amount of profit made from each sale, ultimately hurting the bottom line. A juggernaut like Walmart should be able to stomach a certain level of discounting, but others might not be as insulated.

Let’s turn our attention to an up-and-coming fast fashion retailer, Boohoo. The dynamics here are a little different. In fast fashion, if stock doesn’t move fast, it can quickly become obsolete.

Inventory management – Boohoo

Scroll across to see the full chart.

Source: Refinitiv Eikon 30.08.22 (*2023 figures based on analyst consensus)

Boohoo made a serious effort to ramp up inventory levels this year, to expand at scale and capitalise on increased demand for its products. Unfortunately, wider conditions changed dramatically, growth’s come grinding down and inventory turnover hasn’t been able to keep pace.

That’s not an immediate cause for concern, but it could signal some inventory challenges in the short term. The worst of which would be write-downs.

Write-downs occur when the net realizable value (a fancy way of saying current sales price minus costs to sell) is less than the value the company has on its balance sheet. In effect, the current value of the inventory has fallen significantly from when it was purchased. If this happens, the balance sheet value of the inventory gets reduced and a charge passes through the income statement, reducing potential company earnings.

Beyond Retail

Retail’s not the only industry where inventory management should be watched closely. Pharmaceutical giant, Moderna, reported just shy of $700m inventory write-downs over the first half of the year. That equates to 6.5% of total revenue for the same period, not an insignificant amount.

The write-downs were predominantly a result of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which has a limited shelf life. The vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures between 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit and expires after 30 days. A mismatch between supply and demand meant vaccine deliveries weren’t as strong as expected, leaving unused doses sitting on the shelves.

It’s not just Moderna, though. Fellow pharma giant, Pfizer, had a similar issue and had to write-down $450m of inventory in the second quarter. Again, this was related to Covid-19 products that had, or were expected to, pass their shelf-lives.

Details on write-downs, their values and why they’ve occurred, will be available in a company’s financial results.

How important is inventory?

As inflation soars and a cost-of-living crisis begins to take hold, now’s as important a time as ever to pay close attention to inventory levels.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see discounting become more prominent, and even write-downs if recession fears come to light.

Inventory analysis could help shed light on those with the most inventory risk and should form part of the process when deciding whether to invest.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, seek advice. All investments can go down as well as up in value, and you could get back less than you invest.

Investing in individual companies isn’t right for everyone – it’s higher risk than investing in funds as your investment is dependent on the fate of that company. If a company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in, their specific risks, and make sure any shares you own are held as part of a diversified portfolio.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

