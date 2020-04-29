GlaxoSmithKline - healthy sales and profit growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group sales rose 19% in the first quarter to £9.1bn, or 10% once you adjust for the recently acquired Pfizer consumer business. That reflects growth across all three divisions and a particularly strong showing from vaccines.

Underlying operating profits, adjusting for the Pfizer deal, rose 14% to £2.7bn.

GSK announced a 19p dividend for the quarter and full year guidance remains unchanged.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

First Quarter Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

Pharmaceutical sales rose 6% in the quarter to £4.4bn. That reflects strong growth in new Respiratory and HIV treatments in particular, partially offset by ongoing declines in US Advair/Seretide sales which fell 40% in the quarter following the launch of generic competition. The divisions saw some coronavirus related increases in demand in its respiratory drugs.

The Vaccines business was GSK's strongest performer, with revenues up 19% to £1.8bn. Shingles vaccine Shingrix was the star performer once again, with sales up 79% to £647m. Flu vaccines also performed well, although from a much lower base.

Revenues in the Consumer business rose 46% to £2.9bn, up 14% once you adjust for acquisitions and disposals, with increased demand coronavirus related demand in some areas. Respiratory and Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements were the two best performing categories, although all categories showed growth.

GSK has entered into several partnerships to work on a COVID-19 vaccine, with most advanced research planned for Phase-1 trials in the second half of this year. The group received other trial results and regulatory updates across its Oncology, HIV, Immuno-inflammation and Respiratory businesses.

The group generated free cash of £531m during the quarter, up from £165m in the same quarter of last year, with net debt falling 1.4% year-on-year to £26.7bn.

