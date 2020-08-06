Aviva - Covid-19 hits profits, but dividend back

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Aviva reported an operating profit of £1.2bn in the first half of the year, down 11.6% year-on-year. That was driven by a decline in underwriting performance in the General Insurance business, as COVID-19 related claims increased.

The board announced an interim dividend of 6p per share. As part of a strategy update the group will review its dividend policy and update shareholders at full year results.

The shares rose 5.0% in early trading.

View the latest Aviva share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Aviva key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.66

5 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.16

Prospective yield: 10.7% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Aviva

Half Year Results

Recently appointed CEO, Amanda Blanc, announced a short strategy update alongside results. She intends to 1) focus the portfolio on the UK, Ireland and Canada, withdrawing capital from other markets where appropriate, 2) build on positive customer satisfaction and digitisation in the UK and 3) reduce debt to improve financial strength.

Aviva's UK Life business saw operating profits rise 9% to £817m. That reflects improved new business performance across Annuities & Equity Release, Health & Protection and Savings & Retirement.

Aviva Investors reported an operating profit in the half of £35m, down from £60m a year ago, as markets fell and the group originated fewer private assets. The division reported £1.3bn of external inflows.

Operating profits in General Insurance fell 49.7% to £167m. That reflects a £165m impact from coronavirus related claims, net of reinsurance, in business interruption, other commercial lines and travel insurance. Net written premiums were flat year-on-year, with the divisions combined operating ratio deteriorating by 3 percentage points to 99.8%.

The International Life business saw operating profits fall 6.4% to £367m in Europe and 7.9% to £140m in Asia. That was largely driven by weakness in France and the soon to be disposed of Friends Provident International business.

Aviva's Solvency II ratio stood at 194% at the end of the half, down from 206% this time last year. The Solvency capital surplus now stands at £12bn, with a leverage ratio of 32%.

Find out more about Aviva shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.