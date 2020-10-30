NatWest - some very real progress

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

NatWest reported a 16.5% fall in third quarter revenues, which came in at £2.4bn. However, the nonrecurrence of PPI related costs and lower operating expenses meant the group reported a £148m profit for the quarter. That's despite a slight increase in bad loan provisions, and compares favourably to a £209m reported loss this time last year.

The bank did not discuss the potential for a return to paying dividends.

The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Third Quarter Results

NatWest's interest income fell 4% in the third quarter, despite a notably resilient performance in the commercial bank. The bank benefitted from a 12.5% increase in interest earning assets to £468bn, offsetting most of the decline in net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charge on loans and pays to depositors) which fell from 1.97% to 1.65%.

Non-interest income fell 44.6% year-on-year to £497m, as growth in NatWest Markets failed to offset significant declines in the retail and commercial banks.

Provisions for bad loans in the quarter came in at £254m, up a bit on the £213m reported last year but well below the £2.1bn record in the second quarter. Operating expenses fell 32.8% year-on-year to £1.8bn and also declined quarter-on-quarter - with litigation, strategic and other expenses all showing improvements. The bank reported an overall cost:income ratio of 74.5%, down from 92.9% a year ago.

The bank finished the quarter with a CET1 ratio of 18.2%, up from 17.2% last quarter and 16.2% at the start of the year. The improvement reflects internally generated capital and a significant decline in Risk Weighted Assets in NatWest Markets.

The bank generated a return on equity in the quarter of 0.8%, compared to a negative return of 3.8% a year ago.

The bank now expects full year bad loan provisions to be at the lower end of its £3.5bn-£4.5bn guidance range, as defaults remain limited.

Natwest key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.3

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.6

Prospective yield: 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Natwest

Find out more about Natwest shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.