CVS Group - positive trends in the first half

CVS Group saw sales rise 9.4%, to £245.6m in the first half. That reflects a 7.8% increase in like-for-like sales, with momentum in all divisions, and the recognition of its "Healthy Pet Club" revenue, after it was deferred during lockdown.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margins have risen to 15.2% from 13.4%. That was driven by the improved sales, and the group expects to report half year underlying EBITDA of around £37.3m. That's a 23.9% increase on 2020.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Half Year trading update

Performance was boosted by growth in the core vet Practices division, and increased demand for its online pharmacy and retail business, Animed Direct. Within Practices, total sales rose 7.1%, while like-for-likes (LFL) were up 5.4%. The group saw an increase in new client registrations. CVS introduced its planned price increases, which had been deferred because of coronavirus, on 1 January 2021.

The Healthy Pet Club (the group's pet healthcare plan) saw membership rise 3.6% to 430,000. Now that treatments and procedures have resumed, £6m in deferred revenue was recognised this half.

Employment costs as a percentage of sales fell slightly to 48.9%, from 51.0% this time last year. That reflects a "stable" rate of vet vacancies. CVS introduced a pay rise, broadly in line with inflation.

Four acquisitions were made between November and December, which equalled seven animal practice sites across the south and south west.

CVS Group said all its practices remain open, as the current lockdown allows for some non-emergency procedures to be carried out, unlike the restrictions seen in March 2020.

As at the end of December 2020, the group has net bank borrowings of £44.4m, which is equal to 0.72 times cash profits.

The group said: "although the Board remains cautious given the current level of macro uncertainty, particularly in light of the recent UK lockdown restrictions, the improved performance has been maintained across all operations during the first half".

