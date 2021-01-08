Marks & Spencer - rolling lockdowns hurt Q3 performance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue fell 8.4% to £2.8bn in the third quarter. That reflects the impact of on-off lockdown restrictions, which had a particularly adverse effect on the Clothing & Home business.

Underlying performance in food was more encouraging, but CEO Steve Rowe said near term trading remains "very challenging" for the group as a whole.

The shares fell 2.1% following the announcement.

View the latest Marks & Spencer share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Signup for updates on Marks & Spencer

Third quarter trading details

Food sales rose 2.6% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, and 2.2% overall, to £1.7bn. Excluding hospitality related business, LFLs would have risen 5.7%. Performance was also held back my M&S' exposure to city centre and travel locations, which have seen reduced footfall during lockdowns. This contributed to a 4.5% decline in revenues during the November lockdown in England.

Food sites in large retail parks and Simply Food stores outperformed over the festive trading season. Sales associated with the Ocado retail joint venture remained "strong".

Clothing & Home saw LFLs down 24.1%, and total revenue fall 25.1% to £787m. The decline was largely driven by store closures and a 47.5% rise in online sales wasn't enough to offset them. The decline in full price items was more modest, at -4.8%.

In December sales were down 19.4%, although this was an improvement on the 40.5% falls seen during November lockdowns. The group highlighted it has improved its stock management, helping to reduce the number of excess items.

Internationally, total revenue fell 10.4% to £239m. Of Brexit, the group said: "potential tariffs on part of our range exported to the EU, together with very complex administrative processes, will significantly impact our businesses in Ireland, the Czech Republic and our franchise business in France".

Marks & Spencer issued a £300m bond, with a maturity date of 2026. £136m of bonds, expiring December this year, were repurchased.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Marks & Spencer shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.