Lloyds Banking Group - Bad loan writebacks boost profits

Lloyds reported first quarter income of £3.7bn, down 7% year-on-year as lower interest rates continued to squeeze lending profitability and customer activity remained subdued.

However, a £323m net release of provisions for bad debts, compared to a £1.4bn impairment this time last year, meant underlying profits rose 271% to £2.1bn.

The board intends to update the market on dividend plans at the half year.

The shares rose 4.4% in early trading.

First Quarter Results

Lloyds reported net interest income of £2.7bn, down 9% year-on-year. That's despite a modest improvement in loans and advances to customers, now at £444bn, and reflects a decline in net interest margin (the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays for funding) from 2.79% to 2.49%.

Other income fell 7% to £1.1bn, as Retail, and Insurance & Wealth customers struggled with reduced customer activity.

The bank reported a modest reduction in operating costs and lower remediation expense, with total costs down 2% to £1.9bn. However, the major improvement was in impairment costs relating to bad loans, where the bank reported a £323m gain rather than a £1.4bn loss this time last year. The release reflects the UK's improved economic outlook, with around £1bn still held back to offset coronavirus losses.

The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (a key measure of banking capital) of 16.7%, up from 16.2% at the end of December.

Given the strong performance in the first quarter, management has updated its guidance for the full year. Net interest margin is now expected to come in above 2.45%, with operating costs to reduce to around £7.5bn. Return on equity is expected to be between 8 and 10%.

Lloyds key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.63

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.88

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

The author owns shares in Lloyds Banking Group.

