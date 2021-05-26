Marks and Spencer - a tough year, but some signs of progress

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Marks & Spencer saw full year underlying revenue fall 11.9% to £9.0bn. That reflects declines across the business, but particularly in Clothing & Home and International. Underlying pre-tax profit fell 89.7% to £41.6m, but including costs associated with restructuring efforts and redundancies, this was a £201.2m loss.

The group was able to release £90.8m from the inventory provision, as it's sold more spare stock from lockdowns than expected. Trading in the first few weeks of the new financial year has been ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Assuming there are no further lockdowns, M&S expects underlying pre-tax profit of £300-£350m this year.

The shares rose 3.9% following the announcement.

Our view

Store closures hammered Clothing & Home revenue last year, at a time when the group was already falling behind the pack.

The immediate future looks tricky too. High street footfall looks set to remain low even as the world normalises. That's a particular problem for M&S since it has relied on city and shopping centre locations, and these areas are capturing less traffic than out of town retail parks. A renewed focus on different locations will hopefully bear fruit, but this hasn't shown up in the latest set of numbers.

Plus, there are some M&S specific hurdles. Formal outfits and tailored clothing are on the way out, hitting M&S' bread-and-butter offering, while the online business has been held back because of years of under-investment. The result is that profits have been dragged to sub-terranean levels.

There are some sparks of resilience though. Coronavirus has caused the group to speed up its modernisation and restructuring efforts. More of the business is being dragged online, and management structures and the store estate are being streamlined. Over 8000 roles were cut last year, and another thirty stores are to close. The to-do list is endless, but there are tangible signs of progress, with early trading in the new year ahead of expectations. We've been particularly impressed with the stronger-than-expected sales of spare stock from lockdowns.

The Food business is another positive.

The underlying picture suggests the offering is putting up a good fight against bigger players. This has been helped by the joint venture with Ocado, which means M&S can ride the wave of increased online grocery shopping - something it would otherwise have had to watch from the side-lines. Food is a genuinely differentiated product, and we think there's long-term growth potential.

Extended payment deadlines with suppliers and cost control means free cash flow and underlying net debt levels are in a much more comfortable position as well. We can't knock that progress. But that doesn't mean dividends are going to reappear quickly- there's a lot of lingering uncertainty.

Ultimately, Marks & Spencer is peddling harder than it ever has before, and we applaud its efforts. There are some bright spots. But we think it's too early to call if these efforts have simply come too late. That's a risk that isn't necessarily reflected in the current valuation.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (figures are comparable and represent a 52 week basis)

In Clothing & Home, revenue fell 21.6% to £483.2m. This was largely because of store closures, which offset 53.9% growth in the online business. Shopping centre and city centre locations performed the worst. Trends are improving, with the worst performance in the first quarter, where sales fell 61.5%. The group expects there's been a permanent shift away from formal and tailored outfits, and has seen strong demand for its athletic ranges.

Reduced sales and higher distribution and warehouse costs meant there was an underlying operating loss of £129.4m, compared to profit of £223.9m last year.

The Food business was affected by hospitality closures, meaning revenue declined 0.6% to £6.0bn. On a like-for-like (LFL) basis sales were up 1.3%, and excluding franchise and hospitality sales, these rose 6.9%. Underlying operating profit fell 9.8% because of a less lucrative mix of products sold and higher distribution and warehousing costs. The 50% joint venture with Ocado Retail saw revenue benefit from increased online shopping, bigger basket sizes and normalised shopping trends. Revenue rose 43.7% to £2.4bn. M&S' share of pre-tax profit was £78.4m.

International revenue fell 17.5% to £779.3m and underlying operating profit more than halved to £45.1m.

Lower income from credit card and travel money sales meant M&S Bank underlying income fell £14.8m to £2.0m. The group is closing down M&S bank branches, and is focussing on credit and currency payments, rather than traditional accounts.

The group's cut 8,200 roles over the year and expects restructuring efforts to save about £115m a year.

Extended payment terms with some suppliers in Clothing & Home, and lower non-essential spending, means underlying free cash flow was up 44.1% to £296.4m. Net debt, including leases, was £3.5bn at the end of March, compared to £4.0bn.

At year end, M&S had cash balances of £674.4m (2019/20: £254.2m), with undrawn credit of £1.1bn, expiring April 2023. This includes a £300m bond issued in November.

