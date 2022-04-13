Tesco - strong year, but challenges ahead

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, were up 3% to £54.8bn (ignoring the effects of exchange rates) driven by growth across all regions. Reduced Covid costs and a return to profitability for Tesco Bank helped underlying operating profit grow 58.9% to £2.8bn.

The group warned of "significant uncertainties in the external environment", with 2022 underlying operating profit expected in the range of £2.4bn-£2.6bn.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 7.7p and committed to buying back £750m worth of shares over the next twelve months.

The shares fell 4.6% following the announcement.

View the latest Tesco share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow

Sign up for updates on Tesco

Full Year Results (ignoring the effect of exchange rates)

Retail sales in the UK & Republic of Ireland reached £50.0bn, up 2.2% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. That was driven by a strong recovery in Booker Catering as hospitality reopened, with LFL sales up 56.1% to £2.9bn. Sales growth in the UK, up 0.4% on a LFL basis, was weighted toward the first half as eating out became more popular in the final quarter. Cost inflation can be felt across the region but a reduction in Covid related costs meant underlying operating profit grew 35.4% to £2.5bn.

Online sales in the UK fell 6.5% as customers returned to stores as pandemic worries eased, sales remain 66.1% up on a two-year basis. The group fulfilled 1.2m orders per week, up 0.9% on last year, offset by a 6.8% fall in the average basket value.

LFL sales in Central Europe grew 2.9% to £3.9bn driven by growth across all areas. Underlying operating profit grew 41.1% to £168m, benefiting from reduced Covid costs and improved sales from full-priced clothing and general merchandise products.

Tesco Bank saw revenue jump 25.4% to £922m, solely due to the acquisition of Tesco Underwriting, without which revenue fell 9.4%. Customers paying down debt and increasing savings meant lower income from unsecured lending. Last year's increased bad debt provisions have been released over the year, helping the group post an underlying operating profit if £176m, up from a loss of £175m.

Retail free cash flow of £2.3bn was up 69.9%, helped by improved profit and reduced pension contributions. Net debt fell by £1.5bn to £10.5bn, with the ratio of net debt to cash profits at 2.5 times at the year-end, down from 3.3 the prior period.

Find out more about Tesco shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.