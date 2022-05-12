BT - 2023 goals on track

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenue of £20.9bn was down 2% for the full year, reflecting declines in Enterprise and Global. Cost savings meant underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 2% to £7.6bn.

BT said it's on track to meet its targets for the new financial year, including underlying EBITDA of at least £7.9bn.

The group's also finalised its 50/50 joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery. This will see the operating businesses of BT Sport transferred to Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal is expected to complete at the end of 2022, and this isn't expected to affect 2023 EBITDA.

The full year dividend has been reinstated, with a payment of 7.7p announced.

The shares rose 2.1% following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results (figures are underlying)

The Warner Bros. Discovery deal will see both it and BT ''directly contribute, sub-license or deliver the benefit of their respective sports rights and distribution agreements for the UK & Ireland''. BT will receive £93m, and a further c.£540m, if certain conditions are met.

Revenue was flat in the Consumer business at £9.9bn, reflecting declines in older communication products and fewer mobile contracts. This offset improvements in broadband and Sports. Cash profits (EBITDA) rose 6% to £2.3bn.

Continued declines in older products and contracts meant Enterprise revenue fell 5% £5.2bn, which fed into a 4% decline in EBITDA. That was despite ''tight'' cost control. There was also a 16% increase in capital expenditure to £569m, as BT invests in new products and the ongoing modernisation programme.

Global revenue was held back by difficult market conditions and the sale of some businesses last year. Revenue fell 10% to £3.4bn, and EBITDA was down 23% at £456m. Ignoring the effect of foreign exchange movements and disposals, EBITDA was down 14%.

Openreach benefitted from improved trading in fibre and ethernet products, and total revenue rose 4% to $5.4bn. Lower costs, including reduced repair costs, meant EBITDA rose 8% to £3.2bn.

Underlying free cash flow fell 5% to £1.4bn. Net debt, including leases, rose £0.2bn than the same time last year, and stood at £18.0bn at the end of the period.

BT key facts Price/earnings ratio: 8.8

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 10.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.