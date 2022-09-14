Inditex - sales and profit reach record highs

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half sales rose 25% to €14.8bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That reflects positive growth in all geographies. Operating costs increased at a slower rate than sales, helping cash profits (EBITDA) rise 30% to €4bn.

A one-off charge of €216m was recognised in the first quarter, relating to business in Russia and Ukraine.

New ranges have been received well and Inditex expects online sales to exceed 30% of total sales by 2024.

The shares rose 4.5% following the announcement.

Our View

Zara parent Inditex is doing everything right. The group's managed to ramp up operations beyond pre-pandemic levels without costs coming along for the ride. It's a testament to the success of the group's optimisation strategy. And we think it makes Industria de Diseno Textil (as it's formally known) one of the better placed bricks-and-mortar retailers.

The group's now fully integrated its online and physical store inventory. That should further improve what is already a key strength: excellent supply chain control. By keeping inventory to a minimum Inditex doesn't have to tie up lots of money in excess stock, and can react quickly to changes in fashion trends.

Being able to offer the flavour of the month faster than peers means Zara - which accounts for the majority of sales - has become a go-to shop. That in turn helps support more premium price tags.

Efficiency is also being boosted by the group's optimisation plan. As well as digital investment, the project includes closing smaller stores and focusing on bigger ones in prime locations. This is nearly complete, and is already paying off with impressive margins. We should also note the group has a net cash position of over €9bn, which is likely the envy of many competitors.

We're supportive of Inditex's strategy, but there are some things to be mindful of.

The crisis in Ukraine will hold back underlying performance. A hefty charge has already been put to one side, and provided this has been accurately accounted for, should be the worst of it. This is something to monitor in the coming months.

Wider supply chain disruption means the group has built up its inventory levels for the Autumn/Winter collections ahead of schedule. This is a different tack to the usually slick and reactive inventory method the group uses. It's the right move to make sure there's enough stock to service demand, but if sales growth stalls, being left with excess inventory would dent the group's financial position.

Inditex's fashion has a relatively high price point, which is a concern given the rising demands on customers' cash right now. Appetite for fashion could be depressed.

These concerns have brought the group's valuation down significantly. But with shares changing hands for roughly 17 times future profits, this is still relatively high for the sector.

Longer-term we think the group is in a great position thanks to its scale and formidable business model. That slick model also underpins a healthy 5.3% prospective yield - although no dividend is ever guaranteed. In the near-term, the focus will be on whether the group can remain on course in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Inditex key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 17.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 24.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.3%

Half Year Results

Zara is still the group's biggest brand, accounting for 1,946 of the 6,370 total stores. Bershka, Stradivarius, and Pull & Bear are the next biggest by store size.

Zara net sales rose 29% to €10.9bn, while Bershka (next largest contributor to net sales) saw sales of €1.1bn, which was a 15% increase. Europe excluding Spain made up 46.3% of total sales, followed by the Americas which account for 20.1%.

Online sales were "positive" in the second quarter.

Inditex has accelerated the intake of its Autumn/Winter inventory because of potential supply chain tensions. That means inventory levels have increased 43% compared to last year. The inventory is considered high quality.

The group's integrated physical/digital business model helped improve cash generated from operations. The net cash position rose 15% to €9.2bn.

