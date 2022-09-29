Next - full year sales and profit guidance downgraded

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total first half sales were up 14.9% to £2.5bn compared to last year. This reflected strong growth in in-store sales somewhat offset by a decline in Online. Pre-tax profits were up 15.5%, reaching £401m.

After double-digit full price sales growth in the first quarter, this subdued in the second quarter to 5%, but this still exceeded management expectations. Full price sales in the current period have disappointed, causing management to lower growth expectations to 4.8%, down 1.5%. The group's also downgraded its full year pre-tax profit guidance to £840m from £860m. This is the second time this year they've issued a profit warning.

The board announced an interim dividend of 66p per share.

The shares fell 9% following the announcement.

View the latest Next share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Next

Half Year Results

Online full price sales fell 6% to £1.3bn as Total UK and Overseas sales dropped 3% and 13% respectively. The fall in UK sales was driven by a 15% fall in NEXT brand, partially offset by a 20% rise in the third-party LABEL business. Compared to pre-pandemic, total Online full price sales rose 46%. Net margin fell from 21.6% to 15.5% due to higher logistical and freight costs and sales on lower margin LABEL products. Total Platform, which allows other brands to use Next's technology and infrastructure, added both Reiss and Gap but saw profits decline. The exceptional online sales growth seen over the past few years has started to taper and management's now expecting growth to revert back to its pre-pandemic trajectory.

Retail sales were up 63% to £880m with full price sales better than expected. This reflected a return to in-person shopping. Compared to pre-pandemic, sales were up 1%. Operating profit (including lease interest) was £82m, up from a loss of £39m last year. The average lease length on stores was 4.8 years, down from 5 years last year. Half of store leases (by value) will expire or break within 3.9 years. Despite stock levels growing faster than retail sales resulting in more markdowns, retail margins rose, mostly driven by lower rental costs from renewed leases.

Interest income in the Finance business rose 12% to £134m as more customers built up their balances once the pandemic was over. This helped net profit rise 23% to £81m as total costs remained flat.

Warehouse capex, at £125m, is broadly in line with last year. The group plans to deliver Elmsall 3 automation in phases throughout the course of next year. This warehouse should increase box capacity by 50% and lower per-unit labour costs by around 40%.

Net debt including leases was £1.9bn, up from £1.5bn last year. Free cash flow was £130.3m, down from £427.1 in July due to lower profits.

Next key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 9.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Next shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.