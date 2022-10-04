Greggs - trading in line with expectations, outlook unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total sales for the 13 weeks to 1 October were up 14.6%, with like-for-like sales in the company managed stores growing 9.7%.

The group opened 90 net new shops so far this year, bringing total stores to 2,271. This includes 1,860 managed stores and 411 franchised stores. The group expect to open another 60 net new stores by the end of the year, with 40% of this year's new stores being franchised.

Greggs estimates £50m of the planned capital expenditure in 2022 will be deferred to 2023. This year's capital expenditure is expected to be £120m, down from earlier guidance of £170m.

The group continues to trade in line with previous expectations. The outlook for inflation remains at roughly 9%, helped by appropriate forward purchase cover for food and energy.

The shares were up 5.2% in early trading.

View the latest Greggs share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Greggs

Half Year Results (2 August 2022)

Half year sales of £694.5m were 27.1% higher than last year, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 12.3% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Despite the higher revenue, pre-tax profit was broadly flat at £55.8m, reflecting the re-introduction of business rates after a grace period during the pandemic, higher VAT and increased input costs from inflation.

Looking ahead, the group said LFL sales in non-franchised shops were 13.1% higher in the four weeks to the end of July, but acknowledged ''there are considerable uncertainties in the economy''. Greggs' expectations for the full year are currently unchanged.

An interim dividend of 15p was announced, in-line with last year.

Greggs opened 70 new shops in the period and closed 12. It expects to open around 150 for 2022 as a whole. 401 of 2,239 shops are now franchised. The group's increased its presence in central London and rail stations, to decrease its reliance on traditional town-centre locations, in-line with the strategy. Opening hours have also been extended, and delivery and click and collect initiatives are progressing.

The group said like-for-like (LFL) growth rates are starting to return to more normal levels, as the first quarter results were flattered by comparisons to the previous year, when some restrictions were still in place.

There was significant cost inflation, driven by food, packaging and energy. Distribution and selling costs jumped 31.6% to £339.3. Cost inflation for the full year's expected to be around 9%, but this isn't guaranteed.

Increased investment in the strategy, including additional pizza-making capacity, saw capital expenditure rise 78.3% to £41.9m. Greggs generated free cash flow of £56.9m, compared to £102.9m at the same time last year, when the group reined in spending.

Greggs had a net cash position of £145.7m (2021: £118.3m), which is higher than usual while the group funds investment in growth. Including money owed on leases, there was a net debt position of £145.2m.

Greggs key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 17.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 21.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Greggs shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.