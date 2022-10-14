International Distributions Services - ongoing strike woes cloud

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IDS has said Royal Mail is expects to deliver a half year underlying operating loss of £219m, compared to profit of £235m last year. The losses include a £70m hit from 3 days of strikes.

For the full year, losses are expected to be £350m, because of the effect of further industrial action. Losses could widen if the disruption causes a more permanent shift in customer losses. If the threat of 16 days additional industrial action takes place, losses would increase ''materially''.

The group's announced plans shrink Royal Mail's workforce by some 10,000 before the end of August 2023 to cut costs, and is unable to give a clear outlook for the current financial year.

The group confirmed that trading at its international parcel delivery network GLS is trading in line for the first half of the financial year.

The shares were down 12.4% in early trading.

View the latest Royal Mail share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Royal Mail

International Distributions Services trading update and revised outlook (All references below are to Royal Mail)

Royal Mail revenues were down 10.5% in the first half to £3.6bn, driven largely by double digit declines in all of its parcel divisions. In comparison to 2019 Royal Mail revenues were down just 0.1%.

Whilst first half Total Parcel volumes were flat against pre-pandemic levels, they were down 15% year on year. This equated to a total year on year revenue decline for parcels of 14.4% to £2.0bn.

Domestic Parcels volumes had the sharpest volume fall, down 16% to 539m items.

International deliveries were down 6% and 42% against pre-pandemic levels with a total of 74m deliveries.

Meanwhile, Royal Mail made 3.6bn letter deliveries, down 6% over 2021 and 24% against the same period in 2019.Revenues from this segment were down 5.3% over 2021 to £1.7bn, or 13% over 2019.

At Royal Mail underlying free cash outflow for the half year swung from a £114m inflow to an outflow of £274m.

The ongoing industrial action increases the risk that it will write down the value of Royal Mail, which is currently recorded as £1.37bn. It will update further at the half year results next month.

Royal Mail key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 11.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Royal Mail shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.