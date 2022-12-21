Greenwashing – what is it and how to combat it

Greenwashing is when governments or companies mislead stakeholders by making unproven claims about how ‘green' or sustainable a business, project or product is. It's normally used as a marketing tool to increase sales and make brands or products appear in a better light.

Nearly 90% of Generation X consumers (those born between 1965 and 1980) said they'd be willing to spend an extra 10% or more for sustainable products. So, it's clear why more brands are getting caught up in greenwashing scandals.

Not only is greenwashing unethical, it's also a roadblock in the transition to a net zero carbon economy. While lots of consumers funnel money into initiatives they believe are having less impact on the environment, the reality is emissions are rising and the climate crisis is worsening.

Here's how to identify greenwashing and how the problem of greenwashing might be solved in the future.

This article is not personal advice, if you're unsure whether an investment is right for you seek advice. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fantasy carbon neutral World Cup

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar claimed to be the first ever carbon neutral World Cup.

However, now the tournament has drawn to a close, official figures estimated it was responsible for 3.6 million tons of carbon dioxide – which is roughly the annual emission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That's astronomical for a month-long event.

Qatar had to build seven new stadiums, a new airport, new roads, 100 new hotels and air condition the stadiums. That's not to mention the emissions created by everyone travelling to Qatar. So, with the construction of an entire city, how could the Qataris claim this would be ‘carbon neutral’?

The organisers' plan was to rely on carbon credits. These credits are generated by investing in green projects, like wind or solar farms. The idea is these projects have ‘saved carbon' elsewhere by enabling the switch to green energy.

Carbon credits are a part of the journey toward net zero, but they shouldn't be the only part. In order to claim a credible carbon-neutral status, there needs to be clear evidence of efforts to reduce emissions. It's up for debate whether this is the case in Qatar.

Carbon credits – what are they and what they mean for investors

How does the UK government stack up?

The UK's pledged to be net zero by 2050 and for London to be the world's centre for green finance. However, this month the government approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years. The mine is scheduled to open in 2025, will be fully operational in 2029 and will close in 2049 – just before the 2050 deadline.

Coal power is the largest single source of carbon emissions. Rapid emissions reductions are needed to satisfy the global commitment to limit emissions made under the Paris Agreement. This starts with removing coal from our energy mix.

While some argue home-grown coal is less damaging to the planet than importing coal from the US or Russia, some activists argue we shouldn't use coal in the first place.

Rishi Sunak's government is looking to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms. However, to support the country's net-zero pledge and avoid greenwashing claims, there needs to be a vast scale-up in renewables and a scaling back on fossil fuels.

What are Rishi Sunak's green credentials?

What does greenwashing look like within companies?

Greenwashing isn't just a problem for governments, it can happen within businesses too.

A possible example is Nestlé, the world's biggest food and beverage company.

In 2018 the group released a statement announcing its ambition to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or re-usable by 2025. Its vision is that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter.

When this was released, Greenpeace held Nestlé to account for the lack of clear targets or a timeline. This press was enough to bring Nestlé into the greenwashing limelight.

Greenpeace then claimed that the company aims to achieve its target predominantly by burning plastic waste. This could be seen as unethical as consumers might purchase Nestlé's products under the impression that they're supporting a sustainable business. Meanwhile harmful toxins that harm wildlife, people's health and the environment could be being produced as a result.

Nestlé now has a detailed explanation on their website about their plans to phase out plastics and has walked back its claims (likely as a result of this backlash). This is a prime example of why it's important to hold companies to account when they make ‘green' claims.

How to combat greenwashing

The key is being able to back up any sustainable claims with a plan consisting of clear targets and a timeline. And to make sure capital expenditure is focused on reaching that target, rather than funding anything contradictory.

At the UN's 27th annual climate change conference (COP27) last month, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the need to prevent greenwashing. His recommendations included:

Linking executive pay to meeting climate goals

Setting targets that cover all greenhouse gas emissions across the full value chain

Not lobbying against governments' climate policies

The UK's also cracking down with new anti-greenwashing regulation. Funds claiming to be sustainable will need to adhere to new stringent requirements in order to call themselves sustainable. This is expected to take effect by 2024. Once implemented, UK investors should be able to have more confidence that any sustainability-related claims are clear, fair and not misleading.

In the meantime, investors can use companies' websites, annual reports and sustainability reports to assess whether there's a clear roadmap that includes targets, deadlines and dedicated spending to meet their sustainable claims. Figures should not be looked at in isolation, it's important to consider the bigger picture.

Learn about responsible investing