Category: Shares
    January's most bought shares in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

    Discover what shares HL Stocks & Shares ISA investors were buying in the first month of the new year.

    Jason Roberts
    Senior Creative Communications Manager

    Published on 5 February 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    Tech, finance, and defensive stocks have been dominating the list of January’s ten most bought Stocks & Shares ISA shares.

    The wave of demand for all things Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues and has played a part in Wall Street reaching fresh highs. But, with sky high valuations, it’s difficult to see where AI will go in the long term.

    At the same time, worsening conflicts in the Middle East and ongoing attacks on tankers by Red Sea rebels mean there’s an expectation that military budgets will keep expanding. This is supported by defence chiefs in Nordic countries and the UK, calling for better military preparedness over the next decade.

    Read on to discover the ten most bought shares by HL's ISA investors in January 2024.

    This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

    You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

    Where did HL’s ISA clients invest in January 2024?

    The list below shows the most bought shares by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors in January 2024.

    Most bought shares January 2024 (number of buys, minus sales):

    Information correct at 31 January 2024.

    How to pick investments for an ISA

    Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

    It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

    If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team take a look at our 5 shares to watch in 2024.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These all-in-one portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns from five options. HL’s investment experts will make the day-to-day investment decisions from there.

    All you'll need to do is review your investments every now and then to make sure they still meet your needs and objectives.

    HL’s fund ranges are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

    Open your ISA in minutes, it's quick and easy to get started and you can do it online.

    Before you apply, please make sure you're happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features. Then all you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand.

