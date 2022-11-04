We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Are retirees the silver lining?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

4 November 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss businesses that are relying on retirees, who right now, have some of the most secure inflation-linked incomes. They speak to Helen Morrissey, our Senior Pensions and Retirement Analyst at HL. Sophie Lund-Yates talks about some of the listed companies hoping older people will be an engine of growth, and Emma Wall talks to Jim Leaviss, who's Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at M&G and the editor of the Bond Vigilantes blog.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.