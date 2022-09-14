We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

The food chain

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

9 September 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss how the food and farming industry's been affected by everything from the invasion of Ukraine to the weather and just how this all feeds into the food supply chain. They speak to Guy Singh-Watson, founder and creator of one of the most recognisable farming brands in the UK, Riverford Organic Farmers. Sophie Lund-Yates takes a look at some of the listed companies in this space, including Danone and Tesco and Emma Wall talks to James Govan, Lead Manager of the Barings Global Agriculture Fund.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.